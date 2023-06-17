Empowered Funds LLC Invests $5.89 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,357. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

