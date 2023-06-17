Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 193,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.6 %

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,503. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

