Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 16,768 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 0.6% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.58. 2,570,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

