Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $15.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $868.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $697.45 and a 200 day moving average of $626.51. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

