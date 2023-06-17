Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $77,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.80. 4,241,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average of $215.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

