Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.79. The company had a trading volume of 791,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

