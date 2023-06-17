Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in May

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDVMF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Liberum Capital cut Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.79. 498,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.