Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.38. 16,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, Barclays cut Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

