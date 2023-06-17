Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.0 days.

Energean Stock Up 4.7 %

Energean stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Energean has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EERGF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.83) to GBX 1,530 ($19.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

