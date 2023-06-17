Energy Web Token Price Hits $2.55 on Top Exchanges (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $119.47 million and $1.02 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00009607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 46,790,135 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

