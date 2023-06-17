Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.79

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.79 and traded as low as $25.35. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

