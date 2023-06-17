Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 7,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 11,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGIEY shares. UBS Group raised Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

