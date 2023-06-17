Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.34

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and traded as high as $52.30. Enova International shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 134,157 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enova International Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $486.31 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 934.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

