Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.08.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 65.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

