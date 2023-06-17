EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $113.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

