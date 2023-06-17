Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,012. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,673,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,462 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,738,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,081,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,560,000 after purchasing an additional 904,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

