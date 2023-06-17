Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

