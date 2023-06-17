Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in May

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.55.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.