Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in May

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.0 days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance
Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.55.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
