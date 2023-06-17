Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 1,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Evercel Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Evercel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 57.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

