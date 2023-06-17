Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Bristow Group worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $26.00 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $728.26 million, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $183,984.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $183,984.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,721,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,344,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,939. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

