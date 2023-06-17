Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,690 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 357,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

