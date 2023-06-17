Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $247.97 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

