Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in SJW Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SJW Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SJW Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJW opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

