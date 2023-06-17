Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,137,000 after acquiring an additional 246,336 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

