Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

