Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $552,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average of $164.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

