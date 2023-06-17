Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $483.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

