Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $268.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day moving average is $285.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.