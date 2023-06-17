Everscale Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.50 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Everscale has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $96.28 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,142,482 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

