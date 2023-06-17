Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 40,405 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after buying an additional 3,055,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,361,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,828 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

