Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Exxaro Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:EXXAF remained flat at $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62.

Exxaro Resources Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Coal, Energy, Ferrous, TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals, and Other. The Coal segment comprises commercial Waterberg and Mpumalanga, tied, and other operations. The Energy segment involves in the equity interest from LightApp.

