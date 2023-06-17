Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Investec lowered shares of Exxaro Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Exxaro Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EXXAF remained flat at $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
Exxaro Resources Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Coal, Energy, Ferrous, TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals, and Other. The Coal segment comprises commercial Waterberg and Mpumalanga, tied, and other operations. The Energy segment involves in the equity interest from LightApp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxaro Resources (EXXAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.