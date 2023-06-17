Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.76. Approximately 46,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 35,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.84.

Fairfax India Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.99.

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.