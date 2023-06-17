FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.55. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,401 shares changing hands.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 32.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

