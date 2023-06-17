Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.31. Fanhua shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 39,150 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fanhua Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $443.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
