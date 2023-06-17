Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.31. Fanhua shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 39,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $443.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fanhua by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fanhua by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

