Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$36.92 and last traded at C$37.15. Approximately 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.79.

Fanuc Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.55.

About Fanuc

(Get Rating)

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.