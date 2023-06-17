Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,820,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 26,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Farfetch Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 7,246,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,184,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.95. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.49.
About Farfetch
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farfetch (FTCH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.