Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,820,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 26,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Farfetch Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 7,246,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,184,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.95. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Farfetch by 96.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 95.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

