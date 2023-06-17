FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 682,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,670.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donofrio bought 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $100,179.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,388 shares in the company, valued at $496,363.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,670.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $457,203 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.62. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $291.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.