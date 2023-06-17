FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Down 27.5% in May

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAST Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $47,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $175,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE FZT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.36. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

