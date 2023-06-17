Fei USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and $476,848.21 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,506.56 or 1.00010818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,564,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,306,191 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,564,908.21319522 with 34,306,190.81342273 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97653197 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $456,546.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

