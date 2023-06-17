FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 469,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

Shares of FBBPF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Reynosa, and Juarez.

