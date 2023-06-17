Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.53% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

