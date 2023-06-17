Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Increased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of FITB opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

