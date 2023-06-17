Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWAC. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,800 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 90.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,451,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 690,771 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 297.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 437,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC remained flat at $11.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

