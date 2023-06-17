Financial Survey: Bright Green (BGXX) versus Its Rivals

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bright Green to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors -11.10% -72.70% 21.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bright Green and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 217 568 827 48 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 104.68%. Given Bright Green’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

8.5% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Green and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.88 Bright Green Competitors $284.06 million -$110.28 million -1.56

Bright Green’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bright Green rivals beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

