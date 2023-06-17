FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives $16.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCBBF. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

