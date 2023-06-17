Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.28 and traded as low as C$10.41. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.46, with a volume of 17,934 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.86. The stock has a market cap of C$364.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.02 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 75.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9643184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.