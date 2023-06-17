First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Trimmed by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Horizon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,644,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,520,902. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

