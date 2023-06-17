First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Earns Downgrade Rating from SpectralCast

SpectralCast restated their downgrade rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

