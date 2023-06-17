First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,653,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,503,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,009,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 253,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,804. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About First Mining Gold
