First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,653,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,503,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,009,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 253,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,804. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

