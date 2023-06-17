First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 676.0 days.

First National Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

FNLIF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

